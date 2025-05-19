SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XHB. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,873.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $100.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.35. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $84.48 and a 1 year high of $126.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

