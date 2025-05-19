Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,550 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $11,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,657,000 after buying an additional 1,756,100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at $20,239,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth $13,848,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at $12,940,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,355,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,333,000 after buying an additional 524,989 shares during the period.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Stevanato Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €25.70 ($28.88).

Stevanato Group Price Performance

STVN opened at €23.97 ($26.93) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €16.56 ($18.61) and a 52-week high of €24.96 ($28.04). The company has a 50 day moving average of €21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of €21.19. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported €0.20 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.20 ($0.22). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of €352.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €346.26 million. On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Stevanato Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.0613 dividend. This is an increase from Stevanato Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Stevanato Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Stevanato Group Profile

(Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.