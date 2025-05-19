Stifel Canada Has Negative Outlook of LAR FY2026 Earnings

Posted by on May 19th, 2025

Lithium Argentina AG (NYSE:LARFree Report) – Stifel Canada cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Lithium Argentina in a research report issued on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Lithium Argentina’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Lithium Argentina from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Argentina from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Lithium Argentina Stock Performance

Shares of LAR opened at $1.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $314.09 million, a PE ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.11. Lithium Argentina has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $5.09.

Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LARGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Argentina

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAR. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Lithium Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Argentina in the first quarter worth $779,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Argentina during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Argentina during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lithium Argentina in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Argentina

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

