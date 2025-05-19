StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in StoneX Group by 359.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 36,577 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 14,784 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $695,439.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,254 shares in the company, valued at $31,265,788.04. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $1,767,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,185,718.48. This represents a 16.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,582 shares of company stock worth $12,788,913. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $87.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.63. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $97.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair began coverage on StoneX Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

StoneX Group Profile



StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

