Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,941 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of Sweetgreen worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 400.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,235,000 after purchasing an additional 19,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sweetgreen

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,717 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $136,064.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,810,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,084,259.40. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nathaniel Ru sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $50,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,785,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,485,356.20. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,852 shares of company stock valued at $871,417 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SG shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Sweetgreen Stock Down 1.5%

SG stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.31. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.68 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

