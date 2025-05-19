Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts Ross Stores Q1 Earnings

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Ross Stores in a report released on Friday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $6.17 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2027 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $168.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $166.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.53.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $152.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.65. Ross Stores has a one year low of $122.36 and a one year high of $163.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.63%.

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $956,653.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,760,529.79. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $1,481,947.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,790 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,364. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,398 shares of company stock worth $4,439,950. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 27,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $323,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $1,035,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $1,535,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

