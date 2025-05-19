Tenere Capital LLC Sells 54,700 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tenere Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 54,700 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 4.4% of Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,650,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,326,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,897 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $31,925,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 23,839 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.0% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 4,898,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,896,000 after buying an additional 816,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.84.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $135.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.93. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

