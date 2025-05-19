The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DSGX. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $113.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.59. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38 and a beta of 0.88. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $124.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.18.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

