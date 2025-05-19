Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,377 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tuya were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Tuya by 497.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,940 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Tuya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Tuya by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,530,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 896,605 shares during the period. HCEP Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tuya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tuya by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 423,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 220,056 shares during the period. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuya Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of TUYA stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. Tuya Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Tuya Dividend Announcement

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Tuya’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

