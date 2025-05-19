Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives $187.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 price objective on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.00 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,960. This trade represents a 6.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $3,134,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 133,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,946,000 after acquiring an additional 79,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,716,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,687,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $152.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $204.72.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 130.21%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

