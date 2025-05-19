Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,561,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 11,353.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,917,000 after purchasing an additional 533,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 979,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 522,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,860,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $46.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $60.58.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.10 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

