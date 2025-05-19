Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146,275 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.20% of Verint Systems worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 808.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

In related news, Director Stephen J. Gold sold 2,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $44,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,561.11. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 9,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,743.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,425. This represents a 31.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Verint Systems Stock Up 0.6%

VRNT stock opened at $18.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $38.17.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.82 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Featured Stories

