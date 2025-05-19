Virtual Reality Stocks Worth Watching – May 17th

Meta Platforms, Unity Software, EPAM Systems, GameStop, and Best Buy are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture, or deliver virtual reality hardware, software, or services. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growth potential of immersive technologies used in gaming, training, education, and enterprise solutions. Market performance for VR stocks often depends on technological innovation, consumer adoption rates, and competitive dynamics within the broader tech sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $640.34. 18,351,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,531,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $571.37 and its 200 day moving average is $606.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $740.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of U stock traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $22.77. 13,658,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,947,312. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.29. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $30.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on U

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $183.54. 1,089,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,554. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $138.15 and a twelve month high of $269.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPAM

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $28.43. 6,383,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,725,062. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.98 and a beta of -0.76. GameStop has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $48.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $73.79. 2,137,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $103.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBY

Recommended Stories