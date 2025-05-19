Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Trading Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report) were down 20% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 204,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 155,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Visionstate Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -1.85.

About Visionstate

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

Recommended Stories

