Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Vistra were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Vistra by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vistra by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,442.25. This represents a 76.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $156.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $199.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 14.15%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.