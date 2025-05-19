W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth lessened its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,840 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 156,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,516 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 35,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,667,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 1.0%

WPC stock opened at $61.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $66.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.99 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 29.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 183.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

