Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Robert W. Baird

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.94.

Walmart Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:WMT opened at $98.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 1-year low of $63.87 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $214,214.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 632,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,607,751.66. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $2,823,571.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,558,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,972,046.65. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,857 shares of company stock worth $12,444,743. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Walmart by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 366,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,175,000 after purchasing an additional 105,824 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 12,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Walmart by 47.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 57.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 250,141 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after acquiring an additional 91,016 shares during the period. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.1% during the first quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

