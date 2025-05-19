What is Cormark’s Forecast for STERIS’ FY2026 Earnings?

STERIS’ (TSE:STEFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of STERIS’ in a research report issued on Friday, May 16th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.61.

Separately, Raymond James cut STERIS’ from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

STERIS’ Price Performance

About STERIS’

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

