What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for Largo FY2026 Earnings?

Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Largo in a report issued on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Largo’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Largo Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of LGO opened at C$1.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.09. Largo has a twelve month low of C$1.50 and a twelve month high of C$3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.54.

Largo Company Profile

Largo Inc is committed to the production and supply of high-quality vanadium products. The Company is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through Largo Clean Energy and its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The Company is engaged in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil, through which it produces and supplies vanadium products VPURE Flake, VPURE+ Flake, and VPURE+ Powder.

