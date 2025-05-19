What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Centene Q4 Earnings?

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Centene’s FY2027 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

CNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Argus lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Centene Trading Up 2.9%

Centene stock opened at $61.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $80.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth $327,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Centene by 4.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Centene by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

