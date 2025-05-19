William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boot Barn in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $453.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BOOT. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.62.

BOOT stock opened at $156.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $86.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64.

Boot Barn announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,361,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 1,430.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Boot Barn by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

