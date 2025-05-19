Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,478 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 123,292 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Zumiez worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Zumiez by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,397 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 364.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $13.35 on Monday. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $31.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $261.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.93.

About Zumiez

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $279.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.



Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

