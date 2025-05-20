10,210 Shares in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in Delcath Systems by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,708,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 711,574 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $7,371,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 37,056 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 258,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 122,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 1,364.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 166,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.72. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.83 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 150.70% and a negative return on equity of 338.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Read Our Latest Report on DCTH

Delcath Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.