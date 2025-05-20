11,200 Shares in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 53,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BM Technologies stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.17.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner banks in the United States. It offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through a full service fintech banking platform. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc in January 2021.

