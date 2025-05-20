13,408 Shares in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Research Solutions by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Research Solutions by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Research Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Research Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Research Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Research Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.81 million, a P/E ratio of -19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.66. Research Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets.

