14,078 Shares in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 233,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 172,131 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LRMR. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

