14,935 Shares in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in REV Group by 1,579.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 66,397 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in REV Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in REV Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in REV Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000.

REV Group Stock Up 0.2%

REVG opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.12. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $38.78.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut REV Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

