170,899 Shares in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 170,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.21% of Oaktree Specialty Lending as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 35,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on OCSL. B. Riley began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.67 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 1,230.77%.

Insider Activity at Oaktree Specialty Lending

In other news, insider Armen Panossian purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $113,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,748.57. The trade was a 62.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson purchased 14,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $199,943.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,054.47. The trade was a 26.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.