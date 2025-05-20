24,496 Shares in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 168,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 36,166 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 40,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Yalla Group Stock Performance

Yalla Group stock opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. Yalla Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89.

Yalla Group Profile

Yalla Group ( NYSE:YALA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.83 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

(Free Report)

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.