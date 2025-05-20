24,496 Shares in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 168,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 36,166 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 40,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Yalla Group Stock Performance
Yalla Group stock opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. Yalla Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89.
Yalla Group Profile
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
