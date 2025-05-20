34,789 Shares in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Holley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Holley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Holley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Holley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in Holley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLLY opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Holley Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $260.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Holley had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Holley Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLLY. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Holley from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Holley from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Holley from $4.50 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Holley from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

