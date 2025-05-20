46,500 Shares in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of MSOS stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $348.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $9.72.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

