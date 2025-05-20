5,966 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 7,410.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Trading Down 2.9%

Z opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.06. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $89.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.23, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.23.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $209,312.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,460,924.24. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $4,299,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,790,167.54. This represents a 38.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,741 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,034. Corporate insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Baird R W upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

