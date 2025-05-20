62,253 Shares in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Xerox at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Xerox by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Xerox by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of XRX opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $679.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Xerox Cuts Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Xerox had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xerox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

