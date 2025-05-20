64,169 Shares in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBX. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 36.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wallbox Stock Performance
Shares of Wallbox stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Wallbox has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Wallbox
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.
