64,169 Shares in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBX. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 36.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Wallbox Stock Performance

Shares of Wallbox stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Wallbox has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WBX. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $1.25 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Wallbox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wallbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wallbox

About Wallbox

(Free Report)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.