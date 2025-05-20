66,152 Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 84,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance
BHC opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.66, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.34. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.
