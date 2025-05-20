abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.11 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 5.30 ($0.07). abrdn Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 5.30 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,896,781 shares traded.
abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £21.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.11.
abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported GBX (11.25) (($0.15)) EPS for the quarter. abrdn Property Income Trust had a negative net margin of 68.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.78%.
About abrdn Property Income Trust
Actively managing UK real estate looking for higher yield and capital growth
