Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Accor SA (EPA:AC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €44.98 ($50.54) and traded as high as €47.70 ($53.60). Accor shares last traded at €47.35 ($53.20), with a volume of 439,651 shares trading hands.

Accor Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €42.40 and a 200 day moving average of €44.98.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

