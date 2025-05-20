Agriculture Stocks To Follow Now – May 18th

Deere & Company, Chubb, Apollo Global Management, CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign, and Norfolk Southern are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, processing and distribution of agricultural goods—ranging from seeds, fertilizers and farm machinery to livestock and agribusiness services. They give investors exposure to the agricultural sector’s performance, which is driven by factors such as commodity prices, weather patterns, technological advances in farming and global food demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Deere & Company stock traded up $15.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $531.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,780. The stock has a market cap of $144.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $468.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $2.14 on Friday, hitting $294.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,250. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.67. Chubb has a one year low of $251.42 and a one year high of $306.91. The stock has a market cap of $117.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE:APO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.80. 2,399,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,919,990. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.51. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (CNH)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Shares of NYSE:CNH traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 23,135,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,040,953. The company has a quick ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $13.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.19. 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,273. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $277.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.47.

