ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,491 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 42,185 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXO opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.21. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALXO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $4.00 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

