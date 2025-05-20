Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Holdings Boosted by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,546 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amentum were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMTM. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amentum during the 4th quarter worth $409,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Amentum by 382.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 300,431 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amentum by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 34,291 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amentum by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,264,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,587,000 after buying an additional 503,741 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in Amentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMTM shares. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Amentum in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amentum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Amentum stock opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

