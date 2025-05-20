American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,586 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 35,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 221.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 157,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 108,655 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Up 1.3%

AXL opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.71.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

