American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Position Lifted by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 138.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in American Electric Power by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 998,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,123,000 after acquiring an additional 139,138 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $748,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 441.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 29,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 24,207 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $2,306,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $114.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.77.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of AEP stock opened at $103.78 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.93 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.30 and a 200-day moving average of $100.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 71.68%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

