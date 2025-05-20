American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Holdings Trimmed by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth trimmed its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,882 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Healthcare REIT by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 34,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,310,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,513,000 after acquiring an additional 94,925 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 118,743 shares during the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AHR. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -73.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -370.37%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

