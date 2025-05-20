Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $9.80 Million Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,572 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $9,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,654,000 after acquiring an additional 22,484 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 527,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,568,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 461,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,095,000 after purchasing an additional 113,238 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of SPB stock opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $96.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average is $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.67). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $675.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spectrum Brands

In other news, CEO David M. Maura sold 5,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $330,328.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,814,089.79. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

