Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 14,223 Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,223 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $10,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $939,000. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Stock Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA:EWD opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $46.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Profile

