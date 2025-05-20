AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,197 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in AMMO were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in AMMO by 611.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 233,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 200,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AMMO by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AMMO by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 123,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in AMMO by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AMMO by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

AMMO Stock Performance

AMMO stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. AMMO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $226.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.31.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

