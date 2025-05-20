Analysts Issue Forecasts for VF’s FY2028 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VF in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year. The consensus estimate for VF’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on VF from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on VF from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on VF from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

VFC stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26. VF has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of VF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VF in the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of VF in the 1st quarter worth $749,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VF in the 4th quarter worth $1,878,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in VF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 48,151 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

