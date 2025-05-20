Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 100.82 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 83.11 ($1.11). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 83.11 ($1.11), with a volume of 968 shares traded.

Arcontech Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 100.82.

Arcontech Group (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 3.70 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Arcontech Group had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 13.37%. On average, analysts expect that Arcontech Group plc will post 5.8982684 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arcontech Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Matthew Jeffs bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £14,400 ($19,233.34). Company insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

