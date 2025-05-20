Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.82 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.18 ($0.02). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.02), with a volume of 845,608 shares changing hands.

Ariana Resources Trading Up 5.0%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.87 million, a P/E ratio of 45,888.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity at Ariana Resources

In other news, insider Michael de Villiers purchased 1,783,333 shares of Ariana Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £17,833.33 ($23,819.06). 43.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources is an AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with an exceptional track record of creating value for its shareholders through its interests in active mining projects and investments in exploration companies. Its current interests include being a gold producer in Türkiye, a major gold development project in Zimbabwe that will become the Company’s flagship project over time, and copper-gold exploration and development projects across the portfolio.

