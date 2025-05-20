Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Research – May 17th

Super Micro Computer, Accenture, ServiceNow, Salesforce, and Globant are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies whose core business involves developing, manufacturing or deploying AI technologies—ranging from machine-learning software and AI-optimized semiconductors to data-driven services powered by neural networks. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of the AI sector, but they can be more volatile than broader market benchmarks due to rapid technological change, competitive pressures and evolving regulatory landscapes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.15. 98,012,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,620,935. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

NYSE ACN traded down $5.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $317.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,967,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,760. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.22. Accenture has a one year low of $275.01 and a one year high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,040.22. 1,156,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,798. The firm has a market cap of $215.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.30, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $863.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $973.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Salesforce stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,837,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,875,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $279.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.03. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of Globant stock traded down $32.27 on Friday, hitting $100.58. 11,007,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,797. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.42. Globant has a 52 week low of $88.03 and a 52 week high of $238.32. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37.

